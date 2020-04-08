Parts of 15 UP districts to be sealed off as number of coronavirus cases rise

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said parts of 15 districts, including Lucknow and Noida, will be sealed off to stop the spread of novel coronavirus as people residing in certain areas are not following the lockdown.

These areas of the 15 districts have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots.

The 15 districts are Agra, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar (GB Nagar), Kanpur, Varanasi, Shamli, Meerut, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Basti, Firozabad, Saharanpur, Maharajganj and Sitapur.

UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari said only doorstep delivery of ration will be allowed. Curfew passes will be reviewed and no one else will be allowed to come out without the pass.

"15 districts have high viral load of COVID-19. So affected areas will be sealed. Only home delivery and medical teams will be allowed there. It's being done to prevent community spread, as numbers are high," Tiwari said.

#WATCH: 15 districts have high viral load of #COVID19. So affected areas will be sealed. Only home delivery & medical teams will be allowed there. It's being done to prevent community spread, as numbers are high: RK Tiwari, Chief Secretary pic.twitter.com/BkNrCkvUnd — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 8, 2020

The two main reasons for the decision is that the number of cases are rising and people are not following the lockdown.

If an area has more than six cases, it will be considered a hotspot and that area will be sealed off. Only media, police and health workers will be allowed to come out and all other movements will be barred in these areas without curfew passes.

The government will work to provide door to door services in these areas.

The district magistrates and police chiefs will issue necessary orders by the evening on Wednesday.

As per the data available at 8 am on Wednesday, this is the number of cases in the affected districts:

1. Agra- 64

2. Lucknow- 24

3. Ghaziabad- 23

4. Noida- 58

5. Kanpur- 8

6. Varanasi- 9

7. Shamli- 17

8. Meerut- 35

9. Bareilly- 6

10. Bulandshahr- 8

11. Basti- 8

12. Firozabad- 7

13. Saharanpur- 14

14. Maharajganj- 6

15. Sitapur- 8