Partha Chatterjee arrest: TMC leaders have 'many girlfriends', Mamata Banerjee 'queen of dacoits', says BJP MP

Mamata Banerjee is herself involved in the Sharda scam, Saumitra Khan claimed (File)

Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee is a thief, BJP MP Saumitra Khan said on Saturday, reacting to the arrest of Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee by the Enforcement Directorate. In a scathing attack, he claimed all TMC leaders have multiple girlfriends. He claimed they are involved in large-scale corruption. He said the Trinamool Congress has emerged as the party of thieves under Banerjee's leadership. Khan said other senior leaders, like Firhad Hakim and Abhishek Banerjee, will be arrested next. He also called the TMC chief "queen of dacoits".

"Partho Chatterjee has been arrested, tomorrow Firhad Hakim will be arrested then Abhishek Banerjee will be arrested, this will continue. All the leaders of India who support Mamata Banerjee, I request them that Mamata Banerjee is a thief. She has become the queen of dacoits, never believe her," he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

He accused Abhishek Banerjee of engineering a scam worth Rs 50,000.

"Her nephew Abhishek Banerjee has done a scam of Rs 50,000 crores in West Bengal. Abhishek Banerjee himself is the owner of 50000 crores. Because of TMC, today West Bengal is getting smaller," he added.

He also accused Mamata Banerjee of being involved in a scam.

"Mamata Banerjee is herself involved in the Sharda scam. Her nephew is involved in a coal scam, cow smuggling, he's involved in rape case etc. Will you explain? What can be said if the leaders of TMC have made West Bengal a thief state. All TMC leaders have many girlfriends, this is a very shameful thing," he claimed.

Partha Chatterjee was arrested today in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission and West Bengal Primary Education Board recruitment scams. The action came a day after the probe agency seized Rs 20 crore in a raid on the house of the minister's associate Arpita Mukherjee.

20 mobile phones were also recovered from her house. The agency said they also found other incriminating documents, records, details of dubious companies, electronic devices, foreign currency, and gold from various premises.

