Twitter
Headlines

'Pease help me': Former Miss World Toni-Ann Singh urges Indians to find her family in Kanpur | Exclusive

Viral video: Indian Railways shares mesmerizing footage of train passing through snow-clad Jammu and Kashmir

Old Gurugram City metro expansion plan gets step ahead, Check station names

'Rahul Gandhi has a policy...': Union Minister Amit Shah lashes out at Congress leader for questioning PM Modi's caste

Parliament session: BJP MP Satyapal Singh initiates discussion on Ram Mandir, says 'Lord Ram is..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Manushi Chhillar calls botox, fillers and cosmetic surgeries 'personal decision'

Old Gurugram City metro expansion plan gets step ahead, Check station names

Meet India's second richest woman with net worth of Rs 77,000 crore, has a Ratan Tata connection, her business is...

Meet the beautiful daughters of Dhoni, Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh

Weight loss: Benefits of eating green chickpeas or hara chana

9 fruits rich in Vitamin D

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

This actor owns Rs 100 crore home in Mumbai, villa in Dubai, 2 cricket teams, still not richest actor, net worth is..

Meet actress who worked with Salman, Govinda, Rajinikanth, gave many hit films, quit acting at peak of career, is now..

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita, quit acting after one rumour, is now..

HomeIndia

India

Parliament session: BJP MP Satyapal Singh initiates discussion on Ram Mandir, says 'Lord Ram is..'

Today is the last session of the ongoing budget session of Parliament.

article-main

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 01:45 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Stating that "Lord Ram is everywhere," BJP MP Satyapal Singh on Saturday termed the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhaya last month "historic" and said it is not a "communal" issue. Singh was speaking in Parliament while initiating the discussion on the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishta during the last session of the ongoing Budget session of Parliament ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

"I am fortunate to get the opportunity to speak about the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram on January 22 inside the Parliament. It is historic to see the Pran Pratishtha and offer prayers to Lord Ram at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya," he said during the discussion in Parliament. 

"Ram is not a communal issue; Bhagwan Ram is a source of inspiration for us," he said, adding that "Ram was Maryada Purshottam." "A discussion on Ram is also a blessing for all of us; Ram is a feeling for us..it is our legacy and heritage," the BJP MP said. During the discussion, he said that Ram was everywhere. 

"Ram is everywhere..." Lashing out at the previous Congress-led UPA government, he said, "In 2007, when the Ram Setu project was taken up, the UPA government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that there is no such person as Ram; this is a myth..." 

Today is the last session of the ongoing budget session of Parliament. This is the last session of the current Lok Sabha before the general elections, which are likely to be held in April-May this year. The budget session was initially scheduled to conclude on February 9 and has been extended by a day. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha will on Saturday hold a short-duration discussion on the White Paper put out by the Centre and on the Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla was held on January 22 at Aodhya's historic temple.

READ I Budget session: 'Motion of Thanks' on Ayodhya Ram Mandir in Parliament today, PM Modi likely to speak

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

SA20 Final, Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban's Super Giants free live streaming: When and where to watch

Chennai schools get bomb threat emails, students sent back home

All about Bharat Ratna PV Narasimha Rao, former PM who played key role in India’s economic revolution

Mithun Chakraborty rushed to Kolkata hospital's emergency unit, details inside

DNA Explainer: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, what does that mean for your home loan EMIs?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE