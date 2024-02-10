Parliament session: BJP MP Satyapal Singh initiates discussion on Ram Mandir, says 'Lord Ram is..'

Today is the last session of the ongoing budget session of Parliament.

Stating that "Lord Ram is everywhere," BJP MP Satyapal Singh on Saturday termed the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhaya last month "historic" and said it is not a "communal" issue. Singh was speaking in Parliament while initiating the discussion on the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishta during the last session of the ongoing Budget session of Parliament ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

"I am fortunate to get the opportunity to speak about the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram on January 22 inside the Parliament. It is historic to see the Pran Pratishtha and offer prayers to Lord Ram at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya," he said during the discussion in Parliament.

"Ram is not a communal issue; Bhagwan Ram is a source of inspiration for us," he said, adding that "Ram was Maryada Purshottam." "A discussion on Ram is also a blessing for all of us; Ram is a feeling for us..it is our legacy and heritage," the BJP MP said. During the discussion, he said that Ram was everywhere.

"Ram is everywhere..." Lashing out at the previous Congress-led UPA government, he said, "In 2007, when the Ram Setu project was taken up, the UPA government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that there is no such person as Ram; this is a myth..."

The budget session was initially scheduled to conclude on February 9 and has been extended by a day. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha will on Saturday hold a short-duration discussion on the White Paper put out by the Centre and on the Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla was held on January 22 at Aodhya's historic temple.

