Budget session: 'Motion of Thanks' on Ayodhya Ram Mandir in Parliament today, PM Modi likely to speak

There will be a "Motion of Thanks" regarding the building of the magnificent Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Saturday.

There will be a "Motion of Thanks" regarding the building of the magnificent Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Saturday, the final day of the Parliament's current budget session. As the construction of the temple has fulfilled the dreams of millions of Hindus, the ruling BJP is prepared to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Apparently, the Rajya Sabha will start debating the motion of thanks regarding Ram Mandir at 3 pm, while the Lok Sabha will start debating it at 11 am. All members of the BJP in both houses have also been urged to attend the motion by a whip. According to information obtained, PM Modi is scheduled to deliver a speech in the Lok Sabha to wrap up the budget session in front of the elections at approximately 5 p.m. The 17th Lok Sabha's term will come to an end along with the budget session.

According to News18, "Normally the last day of Parliament means early sine die, but tomorrow will be a full working day and is expected to end only around 6 PM for which the MPs have been asked to present in Parliament all day." Sources added, "A motion is being brought under Rule 193 in the Lok Sabha by the Baghpat MP Dr Satyapal Singh and the same will be seconded by the Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi and BJP MP Santosh Pandey from Chhattisgarh."

K Lakshman will make the motion in the Rajya Sabha, and Sudhanshu Trivedi and Rakesh Sinha will second it per Rule 176. The construction of the Ram Mandir was demanded and eagerly anticipated by millions of Hindus. Following Ram Lalla's Pran Prathishta on January 22, the people's dream was fulfilled after 500 years.

The PM Modi-led administration quickly constructed the temple with the Supreme Court's approval. Attendees of the grand ceremony included over 8000 VIPs and VVIPs, including well-known actors and businesspeople. There have been thousands of devotees waiting in queue for darshan at the Ram Temple ever since it was dedicated.