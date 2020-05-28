Headlines

'Pain and plight of migrant workers not heard by Centre': Sonia asks govt to give Rs 7,500 to needy for next 6 months

In a video message posted on Congress' social media accounts as part of the party's 'Speak Up India' campaign, Sonia said the central government has not heard the cries of pain and trauma of people.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 28, 2020, 03:51 PM IST

Attacking the central government over the migrant crisis, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday asked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led dispensation to unlock its coffers and help the needy affected by the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

In a video message posted on Congress' social media accounts as part of the party's 'Speak Up India' campaign, she said the country is passing through a serious economic crisis with loss of livelihood due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. 

"In the last two months the lockdown to combat the spread of novel coronavirus, has created a huge problem of economic crisis," she said.

The central government has not heard the cries of pain and trauma of people, she alleged. 

"For the first time after independence, people have seen the pain and plight of the migrant workers travelling back bare foot. Their pain and plight was heard by the entire nation but not by the government," the Congress president said.

Sonia urged the Modi government to make use of Congress' Nyay scheme announced during the Lok Sabha election and give direct cash of Rs 7,500 to every family for next six months to tide over the livelihood crisis. 

"Since day one, all Congress leaders, economists and people from the civil society urged the government that it is time to heal the wounds of the people. But the government is not ready to understand or help the people." she said.

She also asked the government to arrange for the free and safe travel for the stranded migrant workers and also arrange for their employment.

"We again urge the Centre to unlock its coffers and help the needy. Put direct cash of Rs 7,500 per month in the account of every family for the next six months and provide Rs 10,000 immediately; ensure safe and free travel of labourers back home, employment opportunity and rations; and also increase the number of work days under MNREGA to 200 days to facilitate jobs in villages," Gandhi said.

"Instead of loans, provide financial relief to small and medium industry so that crores of jobs are saved and the country progresses," she added. 

She also asked the government to raise the number of MGNREGA work days to 200 to help the migrant workers returning to thier villages. 

"Increase employment days to 200 under MGNREGA so that they can get jobs in their villages," she further said. 

