Over Rs 47.48 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Assam

A total of Rs 47.48 lakh unaccounted cash have been seized from different places in Sonitpur, Kokrajhar and Dhubri districts by Election Commission teams during regular checking, officials said Saturday. An amount of Rs 20.71 lakh in unaccounted cash was seized from a motorcyclist by a Static Surveillance Team during regular checking of vehicles at Tumuki in Sonitpur district, they said.

The rider claimed that the money belonged to a micro-finance company and that he was on his way to deposit the amount in a bank, the sources said. As the person carrying the money could not produce valid supporting documents, the money was sent to the treasury office.

In another incident, an amount of Rs 22 lakh was kept on hold by an SST team led by Pranjal Bordoloi from Rangamati under Bihaguri area on Friday. The amount has been claimed to be payment meant for tea garden workers of Mazbat Tea Estate and the garden management has been asked to produce relevant documents for claiming the money back, the sources said.

In Dhubri district, flying squad during routine vehicle check seized Rs 1,85,500 and Rs 2.2 lakh at Sataguri NH 31. Another Rs 19,99,000 was seized at Balajan, Dumordaha by flying squad team led by Sourav Barman.

In Sonitpur district an amount of Rs 1.5 lakh was seized by a static surveillance team from a businessman in an area under Rangapara, while Rs 1.20 lakh was stated to be seized from a person near Patanjali Gate at Balipara in the district. The static surveillance team under Kokrajhar parliamentary constituency also seized Rs 2.50 lakh from the possession of a person from Danshibari in Chirang district.