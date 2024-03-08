Twitter
Opposition parties slam PM Modi's move to reduce LPG cylinder prices, terms it as 'Jumla'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the reduction of LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100, the Opposition has taken a jibe at the BJP government, calling it another 'jumla' by the central government.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 11:32 AM IST

(Image source: ANI)
Nationalist Congress Party (SPawar) MP Supriya Sule, while speaking to ANI on Friday said that the decision to cut the LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100 is a 'political' move that has come as a 'compulsion' ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

"I am not surprised at all. Look at the timing. They have been in power for the last 9 years. Why didn't they think of this earlier? Just when the election, I mean it will probably be announced in the next 5 or 6 days, "yeh aur ek jumla hai"... It's all political, it is from the heart at all," she said.

She further said, "In our government, the cylinder was Rs 430. Why don't they match it?."Congress MP Manickam Tagore also took a dig at the government calling the move a 'Jumla'.In a post on X, Tagore said, "On #WomensDay, Modi's Jumla: LPG price slashed by Rs. 100! Now it's Rs. 823... Just a little flashback: In 2014, Dr Singh (Manmohan Singh) gave a subsidy of Rs 600 and the price was 641 Rs."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday announced the reduction of LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100 on the occasion of International Women's Day.

"This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti. By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring 'Ease of Living' for them," the Prime Minister wrote on social media platform X.

The government in October last year hiked the subsidy from Rs 200 per 14.2-kg cylinders for up to 12 refills per year to Rs 300 per bottle. The Rs 300 per cylinder subsidy was for the current fiscal, which ends on March 31.

The announcement also comes a day after the Centre approved an extension of targeted cooking gas subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2-kg cylinder to the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) by one more year till the end of 2024-25.The LPG subsidy will be provided for up to 12 refills per year. 

