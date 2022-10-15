Opposition leaders slam Modi government as India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index

Representational Image

Opposition figures from all political parties attacked the Narendra Modi administration over the recently released Global Hunger Index, on Saturday. India has the highest child mortality rate in the world, falling six places in the last year to rank 107 out of 121 nations. The nation was ranked 94th in 2020 and 101st in 2021.

India is ranked lower than African nations like Sudan, Congo, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and Rwanda. Nepal, Bangladesh, and even Pakistan are ranked higher among its neighbours, at 81, 84, and 99 respectively.

"When will the PM address real issues like malnutrition, hunger, and stunting and wasting among children? 22.4 crore people in India are considered undernourished. India's rank in the Global Hunger Index is near the bottom -- 107 out of 121 countries. Our score has worsened since 2014 in the eight years of the Modi government...Hindutva, imposing HIndi and spreading Hate are not the antidote to Hunger," said Congress leader P Chidambaram in a series of tweets.

भुखमरी सूचकांक में भारत 107वें स्थान पर पहुंच गया, 121 देशों की लिस्ट में। पिछले साल तक रैंकिंग 101 थी।



• नेपाल

• बांग्लादेश

• पाकिस्तान

• सूडान

• नाइजीरिया

• रवांडा



ये देश हमसे बेहतर स्थिति में हैं। क्या फर्जी विश्वगुरु ने इसी 'अच्छे दिन' का वादा किया था? — Congress (@INCIndia) October 15, 2022

"BJP gives speeches about making India a $5 trillion economy. But we are also at number 107 on the Hunger index….106 countries - including Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh - are better than us in providing bread twice a day. India cannot become number one without providing good education to every child," asserted Delhi Education Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

बीजेपी वाले भाषण तो 5 ट्रिलियन इकॉनमी बनाने के देते हैं. लेकिन हैंगर इंडेक्स में भी हम 107वें नम्बर पर हैं….

दो वक़्त की रोटी उपलब्ध कराने में भी 106 देश, नेपाल, पाकिस्तान, बांग्लादेश तक, हमसे बेहतर है



हर बच्चे को अच्छी शिक्षा की व्यवस्था किए बिना भारत नम्बर-1 नहीं बन सकता https://t.co/r3U5kmKhbq October 15, 2022

"Dangerous, sharp slide of India on global hunger index since 2014. Modi government is disastrous for India. Low food stocks barely over minimum buffer, plus rising prices. Government must take responsibility for this era of darkness India has been brought to in 8.5 years. Enough of PR, spin and lies," added CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury.