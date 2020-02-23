'Only veg items, Gujarati style': Chef Suresh Khanna, in-charge of cooking food for Trump, reveals menu

Ahead of delivering under this new honour, chef Suresh Khanna spoke to news agencies regarding the experience and the tricks he has up his sleeves to impress the dignitaries.

Chef Suresh Khanna, of the Fortune Landmark Hotel in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, now has a new responsibility - preparing food for US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming week.

Ahead of delivering under this new honour, chef Suresh Khanna spoke to news agencies regarding the experience and the tricks he has up his sleeves to impress the dignitaries.

"It is a great pleasure to cook for the US President and Prime Minister Modi ji. We have a whole team working on the menu which has been ordered by the government. We have planned to steam the food items and boil them. We will go easy on the spices," ANI quoted chef Suresh Khanna.

The highlight of the meal that is to prepared for Donald and Melania Trump will be Gujarati flavour, to make the case for the local cuisine. Some of the dishes that will be served are items such as khaman, broccoli samosa, honey-dip cookies, multi-grain Rotis and snacks made of besan.

"A special khaman is being prepared as the US President and the First Lady like khaman a lot. The menu includes only veg items; it'll be cooked in Gujarati style. Food inspectors will be tasting food first, then after a thorough check it will be served to guests," Chef Suresh Khanna said.

Chef Suresh Khanna has had earlier experience preparing meals for celebrities and dignitaries. He has also cooked food for former President APJ Abdul Kalam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Khanna has also cooked for Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Shilpa Setty. The chef received the National Culinary Award in 1990.

Trump will arrive in India on February 24 and visit Ahmedabad-Agra-New Delhi in his two-day visit with his wife and First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, and his son in law Jared Kushner.

As far as the tentative itinerary is concerned, Trump and his wife will enjoy a lavish lunch hosted by PM Modi on February 24. President of India Ram Nath Kovind will also host dinner for the US President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the same day.

This will be US President Trump's first visit to India. It will be his fifth meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in eight months.

Security arrangements are being tightened ahead of his high-profile, highly-publicised visit.