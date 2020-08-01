'One Nation, One Ration Card': Ram Vilas Paswan reviews plan, four more states adopt ration scheme

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan yesterday held a review meeting on the 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme, following which four more states have adopted a ration-tighten scheme

Thus, so far a total of 24 states and union territories have adopted the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme.

According to the government, the rest of the states will also join the scheme by March 31, 2021.

With 24 states currently coming up, the government has reached about 65% of the beneficiaries through the scheme.

A beneficiary of a ration card, regardless of wherever they are in the country, can avail ration under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) through one of their national ration cards.

Consumer Affairs Minister Ramvilas Paswan has recently reviewed the progress of the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' plan.

With four more states and union territories of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Manipur, Nagaland, and Uttarakhand coming up on the board, so far 24 states have integrated with the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' plan.

The Department has enabled the integration of these four states and union territories with the existing 20 states and union territories for National Portability.

With this, now a total of 24 States/UTs are connected under One Nation One Ration Card w.e.f. 1st August 2020.

These 24 States/UTs are namely:- Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

As per the government, with this development, about 65 crores (80%) of the total NFSA population is now potentially enabled for receiving foodgrains anywhere in these States/UTs through national portability of ration cards.

The remaining States/UTs are targeted to be integrated into national portability by March 2021.

'One Nation, One Ration Card' is an ambitious plan of the Modi government that aims to ensure the delivery of food security entitlements to all beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA), irrespective of their physical location anywhere in the country.

By implementing nation-wide portability of ration cards under the ongoing central sector scheme on ‘Integrated Management of Public Distribution System (IM-PDS)’ in association with all States/UTs.

Why the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme is important:

Through this system, the migratory NFSA beneficiaries who frequently change their place of dwelling in search of temporary employment, etc. are now enabled with an option to lift their entitled quota of foodgrains from any Fair Price Shop (FPS) of their choice anywhere in the country by using their same/existing ration card with biometric/Aadhaar based authentication on an electronic Point of Sale (ePoS) device installed at the FPSs.