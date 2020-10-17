On first day of Navratri, Yogi Adityanath launches 'Mission Shakti' campaign to empower women

In a bid to check crime against women in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the 'Mission Shakti' campaign in Balrampur today - the first day of Navratri. He also made an announcement for a separate room for women complainants in 1535 police stations across the state.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yogi said, ''There will be a separate room now for women complainants in 1535 police stations across the state, where a female Police constable will attend them & there will be urgent action on their complaint. Culprits of crimes against women will be punished swiftly.''

The Chief Minister expressed anguish and pain over the Balrampur rape-incident. He called the incident an extremely unfortunate one which is why he decided to launch the 'Mission Shakti' from Balrampur.

"To pay homage to the victim of a very unfortunate incident, I decided to kick-off Mission Shakti campaign from Balrampur and I'm extremely delighted to launch this programme. Mission Shakti aims at guaranteeing security and respect for every woman in the state,'' said Yogi Adityanath while addressing the gathering.

The launch of the event was welcomed by young girls demonstrating self-defence techniques as an act to showcase women strength.

Prior to the launch event, CM Yogi offered prayers at Devi Patan temple on the occasion of Navratri.

Mission Shakti is a special 180-day campaign launched for the safety and security of women and girls in all the districts and mandals, including the capital city Lucknow. Under this, an awareness will be created among people for women's safety and security.

On September 29, 2020, A 22-year-old college student was gang-raped and assaulted in Balrampur. The girl succumbed to her injuries while being taken to hospital. Police arrested 4 people in the case and sent them to jail.