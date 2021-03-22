Why Ola, Uber drivers are on strike today? Here's all you should know

Drivers associated with cab aggregators Ola and Uber are on a strike in the national capital on Monday (March 22) which has led to services being affected in several parts of Delhi and NCR. As per reports, cab drivers are also on a strike in Mumbai.

The drivers are on a strike to demand a fare hike with base fare to be at least Rs 100. Currently, the base fare is around Rs 30-35 and Rs 6-7 is added for a subsequent kilometre as a minimum.

An Ola driver while speaking to India.com said, “We are provided Rs 6-7 per kilometre which is even less than that the auto drivers are getting. We are doing this protest so that the company issues a rise in the base fare and we will keep protesting until the fare is hiked, even if it takes weeks we will continue our protest."

Ahead of the strike, a few Ola and Uber drivers had uploaded videos on YouTube, describing their daily struggles of rising costs and dipping revenues and also asked for help from the government.

The strike has left commuters stranded as many faced cab cancellations from the driver's end or were not able to book a cab only. Passengers who take cabs on a daily basis to work and other places faced major inconvenience.

Many took to Twitter to seek confirmation on any news about the strike while there were some who express their discomfort on the microblogging site.

"Ola & Uber drivers are on a strike in Delhi NCR. Why no media house is covering this?" said one Twitter user.

Ola & Uber drivers are on a strike in Delhi NCR. Why no media house is covering this?#Uber #OLA #Delhi — Siddharth Setia (@ethicalsid) March 22, 2021

First day in office and drivers keep cancelling on me. @Uber and @ola on the strike or what? — a-Rey-Waah (@BrushUrTeeth_03) March 22, 2021

One user also pointed out that Uber has increased their commission from 20% to 30% and how that is affecting the cab drivers, especially during these stressful times.

Uber and Ola have increased commission from 20 to 25 and now 30% ! Thats a huge cut. This is why there is a cab strike today. Sad that #uberindia #uber #olacabs chose this difficult time to fatten their take @Uber_India @Uber @Uber_Support @Olacabs — Divya Sharma (@div_ise) March 22, 2021

@Uber_Mumbai your driver is refusing to cancel the trip saying there is a strike of Uber and ola. — (@muditmathurs) March 22, 2021

Travelled in two Uber cars today and within 1 minute after both trips got started, I was told that Uber and Ola drivers will go on strike tomorrow demanding a hike in fare charges. It could also extend by a week, said one of them.#Strike #Ola #Uber #DelhiNCR — Garvit Bhirani (@GarvitBhirani) March 21, 2021

However, no comments or clarification have been given by either Ola or Uber.