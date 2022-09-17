Search icon
Odisha: 6 dead, 20 injured after coal-laden truck collides with bus in Jharsuguda

The injured persons have been shifted to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla of Sambalpur.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 09:36 AM IST

ANI Photo via Twitter

Six people died and 20 were left injured, on Friday, after a speeding coal-laden truck hit a bus on Odisha's Jharsuguda-Sambalpur Biju Expressway. The incident took place near the Rourkela Bypass on Jharsuguda-Sambalpur Biju Expressway.

According to the information obtained, the coal-laden truck collided with the bus, carrying employees from the JSW plant to Jharsuguda town, head-on near Power House Chhak on the Jharsuguda bypass road. 

According to reports, the deceased were returning after completing their work in the plant when the mishap took place. As per the latest report, as of now, six people have died and at least 20 people have sustained injuries in the accident. 

The injured persons have been shifted to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla of Sambalpur.

"6 dead, over 20 injured as a bus carrying employees of a company met with an accident in Jharsuguda after a coal-laden truck collided with the bus. Most employees are severely injured. 10 people have been referred to a hospital in Burla, Sambalpur while 14 are under treatment here," Jharsuguda Deputy Superintendent of Police N Mohapatra told ANI.

Jharsuguda DM and officials have reached the hospital as the death toll may increase.

DNA Originals
More

