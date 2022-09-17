Search icon
Telangana National Integration Day: Telangana government declares General Holiday, schools, colleges to remain closed

Telangana National Integration Day: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will also unfurl national flag at main ceremony to be held today in Hyderabad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 08:37 AM IST

Representative Image

Schools, colleges, and all educational institutions in Telangana will remain closed today - September 17, 2022, to celebrate the Telangana National Integration Day. The official orders for the same were issued in the name of the Government of Telangana on Friday, announcing the closure of all educational institutions and government offices, and declaring General Holiday. All educational institutions including Private, Aided, and Government will remain shut on Saturday.

The official statement read, "The Government hereby declare General Holiday on 17.09.2022 (Saturday) for the Government Offices, all educational institutions (Private, Aided and Government) located in the Telangana State on the occasion of "Telangana Jateeya Samalkyata Dinotsavam."

Meanwhile, 'Telangana Jathiya Samaikyatha Dinotsavam' (Telangana National Integration Day) began across the state on Friday, marking the accession of erstwhile Hyderabad State to the Indian Union. 

It was on September 17, 1948, that then the princely State of Hyderabad acceded to Indian Union, 13 months after India gained independence. The accession followed Operation Polo launched by the Indian Army after then Nizam of Hyderabad had refused to join the Indian Union.

During the celebrations today, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will also unfurl the national flag at the main ceremony to be held today in Hyderabad. Ministers will hoist the national flag at district headquarters.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be participating in Telangana Liberation Day celebrations being organised by the Union Culture Ministry in Hyderabad on September 17, 2022 (today).

For the unversed, Telangana schools will also remain closed from September 26, 2022, for Dusshera Holidays.

