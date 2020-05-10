NSA Ajit Doval conducts high-level intelligence meet; asks to tighten counter-infiltration grid

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday conducted a high-level meeting with top commanders of the Indian Army and heads of other security agencies to review ongoing operations against the terrorist groups in the Kashmir valley. During the meeting, intelligence agencies shared concern about the increasing activities of Pakistani Air Force on the western front that started after Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that India could make use of the ongoing friction to embark on a ‘false flag operation’ against Pak on supposed grounds of infiltration.

NSA also asked to tighten the counter-infiltration grid at the Line of Control (LoC) in the wake of the latest report suggesting Pakistan has again reactivated launch pads and is pushing terrorists to infiltrate India. The meeting was attended by Army Chief General Manoj Mukund, Research and Analysis Wing Chief Samant Goel, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding of the Army’s Srinagar-headquartered 15 Corps (GoC) Lt Gen BS Raju and the Nagrota-based 16 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harsha Gupta and Jammu and Kashmir police DGP Dilbag Singh.

The high-level meeting was convened in the backdrop of successful operation against top Hizbul Commander Riyaz Naikoo who has been killed in an encounter with security forces. Security agencies have alerted that Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) is planning to carry out a major terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir. According to sources, Jaish is conspiring to launch a 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack on the security forces in the valley on May 11. A meeting was held between the top commanders of Jaish Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar and senior officials of Pakistan's ISI recently in which Rauf was apprised of the preparations for the suicide attack. A group of 25-30 Jaish terrorists is looking to infiltrate India in order to carry out this attack.

According to a report by security agencies, the presence of around 450 terrorists, including those from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), has been seen on the launching pads adjacent to the Line of Control (LoC). Till March the number of terrorists on the launch pad was close to around 230, which has almost doubled now, according to security agencies. There are around 350 Pakistani terrorists in this group and most of them are from LeT and JeM.

An official associated with the security agency said, "We have concrete information about the terrorists on the launch pad. The terrorists have gathered on more than 20 launching pads in several groups and the Pakistani Army has been violating ceasefire repeatedly to get them access into India."