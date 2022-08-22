Not here to become CM, says Manish Sisodia as war of words intensifies after his 'BJP offer to split AAP' claim

Photo: IANS

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has come out saying that he does not dream of becoming a Chief Minister. The statement comes after his explosive charge of a BJP offer to split AAP in return for dropping of CBI, ED cases against him.

On a 2-day visit to Gujarat along with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia claimed, “I received a text saying CBI, ED cases would be taken back if you leave the party and break it while leaving it. They also promised me the post of CM. I am not here to become CM, but to give the best education to students across the country."

Sisodia was asked who had contacted him on behalf of the BJP. He replied, “The ones who conveyed the message said that they had made Suvendu Adhikari in West Bengal, Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam, Narayan Rane. He said that keep faith in us.”

Earlier, Sisodia had created a storm with his explosive claim of receiving a message from the BJP.

“I have received a message from the BJP - break AAP and join BJP, will get all CBI ED cases closed. My reply to BJP - I am a Rajput, a descendant of Maharana Pratap. I will cut off my head but will not bow down in front of the corrupt-conspirators. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do,” Sisodia had tweeted in Hindi.

A row had erupted after the CBI conducted searches at the Delhi Dy CM’s residence and also raided multiple other locations in connection with an alleged scam linked to Delhi’s new Excise Policy.

(With inputs from ANI)