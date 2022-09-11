Search icon
Noida: Video of woman slapping security guard multiples times goes viral, second incident in a month

Noida viral video: Reports suggest the woman who slapped the security guard is a professor by profession.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 01:52 PM IST

Screengrab from the viral video.

A video of a woman, slapping a security guard several times at a Noida society, has gone viral. According to reports, the incident took place at Cleo County society, phase 3 in Noida. Reports suggest the woman who slapped the guard is a professor by profession and the incident has been reported to the police.

This incident comes days after the video of a woman verbally abusing and physically altercating with a security guard in Noida went viral last month.

