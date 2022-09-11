Noida: Video of woman slapping security guard multiples times goes viral, second incident in a month

Screengrab from the viral video.

A video of a woman, slapping a security guard several times at a Noida society, has gone viral. According to reports, the incident took place at Cleo County society, phase 3 in Noida. Reports suggest the woman who slapped the guard is a professor by profession and the incident has been reported to the police.

Another Video of ThappadBaaz Women in Noida Security guard was slapped after a minor altercation, The slapping woman caught in CCTV, Professor is a woman by Profession, CleoCountySociety Case VideoViral pic.twitter.com/SNgeW4GEeE September 11, 2022

This incident comes days after the video of a woman verbally abusing and physically altercating with a security guard in Noida went viral last month.

READ | Bihar senior cop puts 5 juniors inside lockup, police association seeks judicial probe