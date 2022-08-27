Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Know weather forecast, conditions expected on D-day in Delhi, Noida

Dry weather conditions usually spread the dust, but, after demolition is completed, the dust clouds are unlikely to add to Delhi's pollution levels.

All the essential arrangements have been made by the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) to conduct the demolition of Supertech's twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald project in Noida scheduled on August 28. The demolition of the 103-metre-tall twin towers - Apex and Ceyanne will take place at 2:30 pm on August 28.

As for the weather conditions in Noida on Sunday, experts have said that dry weather is expected to remain and no rainfall is predicted in Noida and Delhi on the day of the Noida Supertech Twin Tower demolition.

Dry weather conditions usually spread the dust, however, after the demolition is completed, the dust clouds are unlikely to add to Delhi's pollution level as the wind will carry the dust particles toward the Western part of Uttar Pradesh.

As per Mahesh Palawat, Vice-President of Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, "On August 28, the wind will likely blow from the northwest direction, i.e., the air will move the dust particles towards the western parts of Uttar Pradesh instead of Delhi."

The wind speed is expected to remain around 25 km per hour which will push the dust towards the east. Palawat said that while the dust particles will be largely away from Delhi on the day of the demolition, there might be a "threat to Delhi" from August 29 (Monday) as the wind will yet again change its direction.

It is important to note that there is a possibility of rain in Delhi-NCR on Monday - August 29, 2022. This might help in decreasing the pollution levels. Palawat said that if there is light rain, pollution may continue but if moderate to high-intensity rains hit the national capital, the dust particles will settle thus releasing the added pollution from the air.

Supertech's illegal twin towers which are taller than Qutub Minar will become India's highest structures ever to be demolished in 9 seconds. Impact cushions have been designed to reduce vibration.

The demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyanne (29 storeys) would leave behind approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris that would take at least three months to be cleared. The twin towers are set to be razed over grave violations of building norms.