Noida Sector 100: Dogs tear out intestines of child in Lotus Boulevard society; 18-month-old dies

An 18-month-old child died in Noida Sector 100's posh Lotus Boulevard society after being mauled by stray dogs. Shockingly, the dogs tore open the child's belly. The incident has triggered tension between the residents of the society and dog lovers who allegedly feed the animals inside the premises.

The child, identified as 18-month-old Arvind, had been playing inside the society as her mother Sapna Devi -- a daily wage earner -- went to work.

The residents of the society intervened after hearing the screams of the child. By then, he had sustained serious injuries, reported Tricity Today.

The victim was admitted to Noida's Yatharth Hospital at 6.30 pm with his intestines jutting out of his belly.

The doctors performed several operations on him but he couldn't be saved.

The residents of the society claim that stray dogs have attacked several people over the years inside the society, including a worker's child. They want the dogs removed but couldn't due to pressure from dog lovers.

Many reports of dog attacks have emerged in the National Capital Region (NCR). Last week, the Ghaziabad municipal body banned aggressive breeds like Pitbull and Rottwieler.

Earlier this year, a Pitbull dog mauled its elderly owner to death in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.