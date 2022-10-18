Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Noida Sector 100: Dogs tear out intestines of child in Lotus Boulevard society; 18-month-old dies

Noida news: The doctors performed several operations on him but he couldn't be saved.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 09:36 AM IST

Noida Sector 100: Dogs tear out intestines of child in Lotus Boulevard society; 18-month-old dies
Noida: The residents of the society claim that stray dogs have attacked several people over the years inside the society (File)

An 18-month-old child died in Noida Sector 100's posh Lotus Boulevard society after being mauled by stray dogs. Shockingly, the dogs tore open the child's belly. The incident has triggered tension between the residents of the society and dog lovers who allegedly feed the animals inside the premises.

The child, identified as 18-month-old Arvind, had been playing inside the society as her mother Sapna Devi -- a daily wage earner -- went to work.

The residents of the society intervened after hearing the screams of the child. By then, he had sustained serious injuries, reported Tricity Today.

Also read: DNA Explainer: As Ghaziabad bans Pitbulls and Rottweiler, know why these dog breeds are considered dangerous

The victim was admitted to Noida's Yatharth Hospital at 6.30 pm with his intestines jutting out of his belly.

The doctors performed several operations on him but he couldn't be saved.

The residents of the society claim that stray dogs have attacked several people over the years inside the society, including a worker's child. They want the dogs removed but couldn't due to pressure from dog lovers.

Many reports of dog attacks have emerged in the National Capital Region (NCR). Last week, the Ghaziabad municipal body banned aggressive breeds like Pitbull and Rottwieler. 

Earlier this year, a Pitbull dog mauled its elderly owner to death in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Saawan, Sanam Bewafa, Chaand Kaa Tukdaa: Hit films of late filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Save up to 57% on THESE Samsung smartphones; check offers
These banks offer highest interest rate on tax saving FDs
Amid Kamaal R Khan's arrest, here are 6 controversial statements made by self-proclaimed critic
Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari sizzles in blue dress, Yami Gautam visits Baglamukhi temple with Aditya Dhar
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mumbai Airport to be shut for six hours on October 18, check timings here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.