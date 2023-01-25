Search icon
Noida Metro Aqua Line to get 2 more stations, Noida Authority sends proposal to NMRC; benefit to Greater Noida, Delhi

Noida Metro news: The Noida Authority has approved the DPR to run the Aqua Line.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 01:20 PM IST

Noida Metro: Thousands of people from Dadri and Bodaki will be benefited with the construction of the two station. (Representational)

The Noida Authority has sent the proposal to the Noida Metro Rail Corporation for the construction of Bodaki metro corridor. The file will now be sent to the Uttar Pradesh government and it will be later sent to the Central government. If the governments don't help, the Noida Authority will spend its own money for the construction of the corridor. This project will take around Rs 416 crore for construction. Last month, the Noida Authority had approved its DPR.

The authority plans a 2.6 km extension of Noida Metro's Aqua Line from Greater Noida's Depot station to Bodaki. Two stations are likely to be added -- Junpat and Bodaki. This track is expected to be elevated.

Thousands of people from Dadri and Bodaki will be benefited with the construction of the two station. 

Bodaki already has the Delhi-Howrah line. Many trains stop at Bodaki station. After the metro line is extended, many trains will stop here. Those who travel to Noida, Greater Noida and Delhi will be the direct beneficiaries of the two stations.

Near Bodaki, a multimodal transport hub, multimodal logistic hub and multimodal integrated industrial township is being made. This metro line will be a boon for these projects.

