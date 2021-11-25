Noida International Airport inauguration: Key highlights from PM Modi’s speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday went to Jewar and laid the foundation stone for the Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh, which is set to be one of the largest aerodromes in Asia. This is the second international aerodrome in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

The Noida International Airport is expected to be operational by September 2024, as per the government release, and will most likely be able to operate with the capacity of 1.2 crore passengers per annum. It is expected to become one of the largest airports in Asia.

The Uttar Pradesh administration stated that Noida International Airport will become the fourth largest airport in the entire world, and the project is set to create over one lakh job opportunities. This will also be the country’s “first net zero-emission” airport.

Noida International Airport will be a multi-modal connectivity hub. It will create employment opportunities for more than 1 lakh people. Soon we'll see 17 airports including an international airport at Ayodhya in the state: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M.Scindia pic.twitter.com/2OmASeWnuh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 25, 2021

PM Modi addressed the gathering at Gautam Budh Nagar while laying the foundation stone for the Noida International Airport. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia were also present during the ceremony.

Key highlights from PM Modi’s address at Noida International Airport