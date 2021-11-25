Search icon
Noida International Airport inauguration: Key highlights from PM Modi’s speech

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for Noida International Airport today and said that it will benefit crores of people from Delhi NCR.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 25, 2021, 05:15 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday went to Jewar and laid the foundation stone for the Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh, which is set to be one of the largest aerodromes in Asia. This is the second international aerodrome in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

The Noida International Airport is expected to be operational by September 2024, as per the government release, and will most likely be able to operate with the capacity of 1.2 crore passengers per annum. It is expected to become one of the largest airports in Asia.

The Uttar Pradesh administration stated that Noida International Airport will become the fourth largest airport in the entire world, and the project is set to create over one lakh job opportunities. This will also be the country’s “first net zero-emission” airport.

 

 

PM Modi addressed the gathering at Gautam Budh Nagar while laying the foundation stone for the Noida International Airport. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia were also present during the ceremony.

Key highlights from PM Modi’s address at Noida International Airport

  • After laying down the foundation stone for the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said that the construction of this aerodrome will crores of people from Delhi NCR and western Uttar Pradesh.
  • The Prime Minister further talked about the employment opportunities this airport will create. During his address, PM Modi said, “Noida International Airport will give new employment opportunities to thousands of people of western Uttar Pradesh.”
  • Applauding the efforts of the state government, PM Modi said, “After 7 decades, Uttar Pradesh is getting what it always deserved; with efforts of a double-engine government, UP is turning into the country's most connected region.”
  • PM Narendra Modi said that Uttar Pradesh as a state is creating an “international impact” on the world. “Uttar Pradesh, which was kept in darkness by previous governments, now leaving its mark not only nationally but internationally, too,” he said, during his address.
  • Calling Uttar Pradesh the focal point for investments by multinational companies, PM Modi said that the state is all set to have five international airports soon.
  • Further, PM Modi said during his speech, “The Jewar airport is also an example of how earlier governments in UP and at Centre ignored the development of western Uttar Pradesh.”

