Noida: Gautam Budh Nagar introduces new UDP series for vehicle registration, check details

The transport department of Gautam Budh Nagar in Noida has introduced a new number series - UDP - for the registration of vehicles starting Monday. The main goal behind introducing this new number series is to make the registration process more organized and convenient for the citizens. According to Siyaram Verma, assistant regional transport officer (ARTO-administration), the district transport office has been registering vehicles under the UDN series so far but will now be switching to the UDP series.

This new number series also offers an option for citizens to book fancy numbers for their vehicles on www.parivahan.gov.in. The fancy numbers are divided into four categories, each with different base prices ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 1 lakh. This is an exciting opportunity for citizens to personalize their vehicles with unique numbers.

Also read: Delhi air pollution news: NCR turns into 'Gas Chamber', check worst-affected areas

In the past, the transport department has seen a high demand for fancy registration numbers. In fact, between January and December of last year, the department sold 2,886 fancy numbers and collected a revenue of Rs 6 crore. Notably, one fancy number was sold for an impressive Rs 7.16 lakh, the highest bid of the year. This illustrates how popular these fancy numbers are among citizens.

It's worth mentioning that Gautam Budh Nagar has a significant number of vehicles, with a total of 8.6 lakh registered vehicles. In 2022, the district had registered 1.08 lakh new vehicles. The new UDP series for registration of vehicles will make the process much more efficient and less time-consuming for the citizens. The transport department is encouraging the public to take advantage of this new number series and consider obtaining a fancy number to personalize their vehicle.