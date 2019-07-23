No official estimate of black money in country, says MoS Finance Anurag Thakur

Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday said that there is no official estimate of black money in the country.

Anurag Thakur replied in Rajya Sabha after Congress leader Rathwa Naranbhai Jemlabhai asked the government to enlight them on the estimated amount of black money in the country. Congress leader Rathwa Naranbhai Jemlabhai sought the response from the government on four issues:

Estimate of the total black money in the country.

Reasons for such an amount of black money.

Whether it is a fact that this black money is increasing due to a lack of alertness by government.

The response of Government thereon?

MoS Finance Anurag Singh Thakur while responding to the first two queries said that there is no official estimation of black money in the country. However, he rejected Congress leader's allegation who asked whether it is a fact that this black money is increasing due to lack of alertness by the government.

Further mentioning about steps being taken by the government to crack-down on black money, Anurag Thakur said, "the government has taken several concrete steps to crack down on black money." He also listed out a number of initiatives: