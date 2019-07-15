No intentions to meet any Congress leader, anticipate serious threat from them: Rebel MLAs write to Mumbai Police

In another jolt to the Congress-JD(S) Karnataka government, 14 rebel MLAs on Sunday wrote to senior police inspector at Powai Police Station in Mumbai and expressed that they pose a threat from Congress leadership.

"...we've absolutely no intentions in meeting Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, any Congress dignitaries from Maharashtra and Karnataka or any political leader as we anticipate a serious threat from them."

This is a second time in the past one week when rebel MLAs who are lodged in Mumbai have expressed that they pose a threat from coalition leaders.

Earlier, rebel MLAs have said that they did not want to meet DK Shivakumar or Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy and feared they would storm the hotel in which were staying. The MLAs had requested to increase their security following which it was done.

The police had also not allowed Shivakumar to meet rebel MLAs who tried to approach them staying in a Mumbai hotel.

Meanwhile, reaffirming their stand, Congress rebel MLA Someshekar on Sunday said that they will not take resignations back and denied the involvement of BJP leader R Ashok behind there move.

He also informed that another Congress rebel MLA K Sudhakar had gone to Delhi.

In addition to this, senior Congress leaders including Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, and others held a series of meetings deciding further course of action amid government crisis.

BJP remained firm on its demand asking resignation from Kumaraswamy or seek for the trust vote.