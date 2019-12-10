Nirbhaya rape case: Convict Akshay Singh files review petition in SC against death sentence

One of the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case, Akshay Kumar Singh, has filed a review petition before the Supreme Court on the death sentence given to him by the apex court.

Meanwhile, the fourth convict, Pawan Kumar Gupta, in the Nirbhaya rape case has been shifted to Tihar Jail. The other three convicts - Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, and Akshay are already lodged in Tihar jail.

Earlier, Vinay Sharma, one of the accused in the rape case, had moved a plea before President Ram Nath Kovind asking for the immediate withdrawal of the mercy petition sent by the Union Home Ministry to the President.

The Home Ministry has recommended the President to reject the mercy petition filed by convict Vinay Sharma. The recommendation to reject the petition was sent to the Home Ministry by the Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal.

Sharma claimed that he sought the withdrawal since the aforementioned petition has neither his signature nor was it ever authorised by him.

Nirbhaya, a 23-year-old paramedic, was brutally gang-raped on December 16, 2012, inside a running bus by six people in Delhi. The shocking incident left the nation stunned and forced the government to tighten the rape laws.

The four rapists were given death sentence by the trial court, which was later upheld by the High court and the Supreme Court.