Meet Nidhi Singh, Gurgaon woman who earns Rs 12 lakh per day selling samosas, had sold house for startup

Nidhi Singh quit a job with salary package Rs 30 lakh per annum in Gurgaon. She moved to Bengaluru to start Samosa Singh with her husband Shikhar Veer Singh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 04:04 PM IST

Meet Nidhi Singh, Gurgaon woman who earns Rs 12 lakh per day selling samosas, had sold house for startup
Samosa Singh Bengaluru: Nidhi's first salary was Rs 17000 at a pharma company in Gurugram. She had joined as a Business Development Associate.

Nidhi Singh had been married for five years. She and her husband Shikhar Veer Singh were highly educated professionals. Their life was sorted in Bengaluru. However, when both were stable in their respective careers with hefty pay packages, they decided to enter the uncertain world of entrepreneurship. The journey has been tough but rewarding. Both Nidhi Singh and Sikhar Veer Singh are now earning more than their high-paying jobs and are thinking of launching the next phase of their business. Their life was changed by an Indian snack that is cherished by millions of Indians -- samosa.

Shikhar Veer Singh and Nidhi Singh had met in Haryana when they were pursuing B-Tech. They both did their B Tech in Biotechnology. Shikhar later did MTech from Institute of Life Sciences, Hyderabad. When he quit his job in 2015, he was the Principal Scientist at Biocon. Nidhi charted a different course. She entered the corporate world and was very successful. Her salary package was Rs 30 lakh. They quit their jobs in 2015 and opened Samosa Singh in Bengaluru the next year.

Both of them came from affluent backgrounds. Her father is a lawyer. His father owns jewellery showrooms in Chandigarh and Ambala. But they wanted to do something of their own. 

They started Samosa Singh with their own savings. However, when they needed a bigger kitchen, they sold off their dream apartment for Rs 80 lakh. They stayed in the house for only one day. They needed money for a big order and they needed funds.

The choice was between house and business. They chose business. They sold the house on Magic Bricks. They rented a factory in Bengaluru from that money.

Their confidence in their business wasn't misplaced. Their business has grown leaps and bounds. They sell 30000 samosas every month and their turnover is Rs 45 crore, reports the Weekender.

Nidhi's first salary was Rs 17000 at a pharma company in Gurugram. She had joined as a Business Development Associate. When she quit in 2017, her salary was Rs 30 lakh per annum.

The samosa idea came to them when Shikhar was studying. He wanted to sell samosas outside SBI branches. However, Nidhi shot down the idea, advising him to concentrate on becoming a scientist. 

However, one day, he saw a boy crying for samosa at a food court. He was convinced that Samosa was the most popular snack in India. 

He quit the job and moved to Bengaluru. They opened their Samosa Singh. They later made several innovative samosas. Their most famous offerings are butter chicken and kadai paneer samosas.

They are now planning to expand their business.

