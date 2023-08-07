New Covid wave: Should India be concerned about fast-spreading ‘Eris’ sub variant? Experts reveal truth

Headlines

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie crosses $1 billion at global box office, is second film in 2023 to do so

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Apply for Technician ‘B’ and other posts at isro.gov.in, check last date, selection process

Political crisis in Manipur: Amid violence, Kuki-backed party withdraws support from N Biren Singh govt

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in 10 states including UP, Bihar, Uttarakhand; latest rain forecast here

IND vs WI: West Indies go 2-0 up in T20Is, India skipper Hardik Pandya says ‘batters need to…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie crosses $1 billion at global box office, is second film in 2023 to do so

Annu Kapoor shares his definition of struggle, says 'Mukesh Ambani bhi struggler hai'

Bangladesh approves 4 routes for transportation of goods to northeastern Indian states

9 motivational quotes by Deepika Padukone

South superstars with most remakes

Yoga asanas for neck pain relief

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie crosses $1 billion at global box office, is second film in 2023 to do so

This drama was first Indian soap to reach 1000 episodes; it's not Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

Annu Kapoor shares his definition of struggle, says 'Mukesh Ambani bhi struggler hai'

HomeIndia

India

New Covid wave: Should India be concerned about fast-spreading ‘Eris’ sub variant? Experts reveal truth

As the new Covid-19 sub-variant Eris spreads fast in the UK, many are concerned as to whether a fresh Covid wave can be caused in India and other countries.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 06:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The spread of a new Covid-19 sub-variant in the United Kingdom has sparked concern amid all the nearby countries on whether this new wave could lead to the global pandemic resurfacing once again. In the midst of these fears, here is all you need to know about whether the ‘Eris’ variant can spread in India or not.

After nearly a year of quiet, Covid cases have been increasing once again in several countries such as the United Kingdom, United States, and Japan, due to a new fast-spreading Covid-19 sub-variant called Eris, which has not reached India yet.

While there are fears that this new Covid variant Eris can cause yet another wave of the pandemic in India, many experts have revealed that it is unlikely that this new variant will spread among the Indian population.

Experts, as quoted by BOOM news, have said that the Eris variant of Covid is unlikely to cause a new wave of the pandemic in India. This is due to the fact that the major population in India has already achieved herd immunity against the virus, especially the weaker XBB sub-lineage.

This means that the spread of the Eris variant of the Covid virus is expected to be limited, and there is no cause for alarm as of now. However, experts have advised that all should follow proper Covid guidelines while in public places to avoid infection.

Earlier, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) had said that the new Eris variant is responsible for one in every seven Covid cases in the country, and is spreading fast in the United Kingdom.

The UKHSA said, “COVID-19 case rates continued to increase this week compared to our previous report. 5.4% of 4,396 respiratory specimens reported through the Respiratory DataMart System were identified as COVID-19. This is compared to 3.7% of 4,403 from the previous report.”

READ | Congress, AAP issue whips as Amit Shah to present Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Can regular stress and anxiety impact your fertility?

Petrol and diesel becomes cheaper in Noida, Gurugram, Agra; check latest rates of your city

New Covid variant ‘Eris’ spreading quickly in UK: Symptoms, other details we know so far

PM Modi to attend National Handloom Day celebration in Delhi on Monday

Watch: Salman Khan dons pink pants with grey shirt at Arbaaz Khan’s birthday bash, netizens call him ‘barbie bhai’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE