New Covid wave: Should India be concerned about fast-spreading ‘Eris’ sub variant? Experts reveal truth

As the new Covid-19 sub-variant Eris spreads fast in the UK, many are concerned as to whether a fresh Covid wave can be caused in India and other countries.

The spread of a new Covid-19 sub-variant in the United Kingdom has sparked concern amid all the nearby countries on whether this new wave could lead to the global pandemic resurfacing once again. In the midst of these fears, here is all you need to know about whether the ‘Eris’ variant can spread in India or not.

After nearly a year of quiet, Covid cases have been increasing once again in several countries such as the United Kingdom, United States, and Japan, due to a new fast-spreading Covid-19 sub-variant called Eris, which has not reached India yet.

While there are fears that this new Covid variant Eris can cause yet another wave of the pandemic in India, many experts have revealed that it is unlikely that this new variant will spread among the Indian population.

Experts, as quoted by BOOM news, have said that the Eris variant of Covid is unlikely to cause a new wave of the pandemic in India. This is due to the fact that the major population in India has already achieved herd immunity against the virus, especially the weaker XBB sub-lineage.

This means that the spread of the Eris variant of the Covid virus is expected to be limited, and there is no cause for alarm as of now. However, experts have advised that all should follow proper Covid guidelines while in public places to avoid infection.

Earlier, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) had said that the new Eris variant is responsible for one in every seven Covid cases in the country, and is spreading fast in the United Kingdom.

The UKHSA said, “COVID-19 case rates continued to increase this week compared to our previous report. 5.4% of 4,396 respiratory specimens reported through the Respiratory DataMart System were identified as COVID-19. This is compared to 3.7% of 4,403 from the previous report.”

