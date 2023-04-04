New 4-lane expressway between Aligarh, Agra to be linked to Yamuna Expressway, Delhi-Kanpur highway, check details

New 4-lane expressway between Aligarh, Agra to be linked to Yamuna Expressway, Delhi-Kanpur highway (file photo)

A four-lane greenfield expressway will be constructed between Aligarh and Agra. The project is proposed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). It will ease the travel between the two cities.

It will connect to the Yamuna Expressway at Khandauli (near Agra) and the Delhi-Kanpur National Highway on the outskirts of Aligarh. The expressway will pass through Hathras. A Detail Project Report (DPR) will be prepared for the project soon. An agency will survey and make the route of the proposed expressway. After that, the process of land acquisition will start on the basis of the same map.

Currently, one has to use the Agra-Moradabad National Highway (NH 509) to travel between Agra and Aligarh, a distance of nearly 90 km. It takes nearly 2.5 hours to cover the distance via the two-lane NH 509, which passes through Madrak, Sasni, Hathras, Sadabad, and Khandauli. The toll is charged on this route at Madrak and Baraus.

According to reports, the current two-lane highway will remain in place even after the construction of a four-lane greenfield expressway. A DPR regarding the Aligarh-Agra greenfield expressway is awaited, said Sanjay Verma, Project Director, NHAI, Dainik Jagran reported.

In September 2015, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had announced the Green Highway Policy. Later, the National Green Highways Mission was started. The objective of this project is to expand the safe and green National Highway corridors in the states. Greenfield expressways are built through agricultural fields to avoid the population. These are also called green corridors. Keeping in mind the environment, the dense plantation is done on both sides of the expressway.

