NCR air pollution: Schools, colleges in Noida, Ghaziabad to remain open

Noida: The order of closure of all educational institutions in Gautam Buddha Nagar in lieu of the risig air pollution has now been withdrawn. The order announced earlier today was withdrawn by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board.

News agency ANI shared the update on Twitter, "Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board withdraws order for closure of education institutions in Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Bulandshahr in view of air pollution."

The Gautam Buddha Nagar administration had earlier announced the order to close all schools, colleges and other educational institutions until further notice.

The news agency had quoted Noida District Magistrate Suhas LY as saying, “In view of air pollution in the NCR region, it has been decided to shut all the educational institutions in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, till further orders. Online mode of education shall continue.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court was informed by the Centre on Wednesday that strict measures had been taken by the commission on air pollution to tackle the extremely high air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region. These measures include complete closure of all public as well as private educational institutions, entry ban on trucks with some exceptions and closing six thermal power plants that lie within a radius of 300 km of Delhi.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the NCR and Adjoining Areas had held a dialogue with the Central Government and state governments of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan, as directed by the Supreme Court on Tuesday. It has put forward a number of emergency actions in order to tackle pollution due to industrial emissions, vehicular emissions, diesel generators, dust control and work from home.