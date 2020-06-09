Headlines

NCERT, Rotary India sign MoU for e-learning content for class 1-12 over NCERT TV channels

HRD Minister said that amidst COVID-19 the collaboration of Rotary India and NCERT with the guidance and support of MHRD will ensure that e-learning reaches children across the country.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 09, 2020, 09:49 PM IST

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and Rotary India on Tuesday digitally signed MoU for e-learning content telecast for class 1-12 over all NCERT TV channels in the presence of Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal ‘Nishank’. 

Secretary of Department of Education & Literacy Anita Karwal also attended this digital event.

During the event, Union HRD Minister said he is happy to announce the signing of MoU between NCERT and Rotary Club. He hoped that amidst COVID-19 the collaboration of Rotary India and NCERT with the guidance and support of MHRD will ensure that e-learning reaches children across the country.

Nishank said that it is a great pleasure to know that under Vidya Daan 2.0 Rotary International will provide the e-content in the Hindi language to NCERT for classes I to XII for all subjects.

The Union Minister added that this material is of high class and very high quality and will benefit all students. Nishank further said that along with this Rotary International will provide material for special needs children as well as contribute its entirety to the Adult Literacy Mission. 

They will also provide the Teacher Training (including professional development) content, he added.

The Union Minister said that since March 2020 when the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, was declared a pandemic, learners, teachers, parents and the entire education community have been gravely affected. 

In this scenario, MHRD is working tirelessly to develop the best education system rooted in Indian ethos with technology and innovation as strong pillars, he added.

Nishank said that MHRD have been working on the integration of technology in education through various schemes and initiatives like Operation Digital Board, DIKSHA, E – Pathshala, SWAYAM and SWAYAM PRABHA.

He further said that in order to strengthen innovation and digitization in education, the Ministry of Human Resource Development is focusing on creating e-learning, accurate and updated study material for all and learning enhancements so that students can access quality education at home. 

The minister said that through e-learning we want to fulfil prime ministers vision of 'one nation one digital platform.'

Nishank said that we have resolved to reach our students through radio and TV where there is no internet or mobile connectivity available and this MoU is a big step in that direction.He hoped that through this MoU quality education will reach to students more effectively.

The MoU between NCERT and Rotary India Humanity Foundation was signed by NCERT Director Prof Hrushikesh Senapaty along with Joint Director of NCERT Prof Amarendra Behera. Rotary India was represented by Director Rotary India Water Mission Ranjan Dhingra.

“Rotary has curated e-Learning content for classes 1-12 through our partners &amp; we plan to provide it free to the nation, as a home-based teaching solution related to their school curriculum. Rotary has a vast experience in e-Learning, having installed e-Learning software/hardware to over 30,000 Govt. schools across India, in the past 5 years," Rotary International President for 2021-22 Shekhar Mehta said. 

As part of the tie-up, there will be curriculum modules telecast for classes 1-12, through twelve national Television channels of NCERT, to be available from July 2020. The content will be vetted by NCERT as per their curriculum.

The e-Learning modules would also be available through the government's national mobile app, DIKSHA, at the same time.

The content is currently available in Hindi and Punjabi and will be implemented immediately across schools of 12 states and UTs. The programme will benefit 10 crore students.

The intellectual rights to the content would be with Rotary and provided to NCERT, so that the said content can be translated to all regional languages by NCERT & the respective state SCERTs in the next few months.

