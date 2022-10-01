Search icon
Navratri celebrations: Check out this beautiful drone footage of people performing Garba in Gujarat

Navratri 2022 celebrations: People were allowed to celebrate Navratri after a two-year gap due to COVID-19.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 09:23 AM IST

Navratri celebrations (file photo)

Navratri celebrations are in full swing across the country. On the fifth day of the 9-day festival, thousands of devotees were seen playing the Garba in Vadodara Navratri Festival (VNF) in Gujarat on Friday. Drone footage from the event has been released wherein people were seen grooving to the tunes of Garba with full enthusiasm. 

People were allowed to celebrate Navratri after a two-year gap due to COVID-19. Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga and her nine avatars – Navdurga.

The video has gone viral on social media and has garnered thousands of views. Check the video below.

Earlier, a video of a group of women performing Garba on a Mumbai local train was viral a couple of days ago, fetching millions of views on the internet.

READ | India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra shows off his dance moves as he does Garba in Vadodara, watch video

The festival of Navratri honours the defeat of the demonic Mahishasura and the triumph of good over evil. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

This year, Navratri started on September 26 and will conclude on October 5. Ramlila is organised extensively during Navratri in North India, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. 

Wordle 469 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 1
