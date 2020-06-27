National security matters shouldn't be politicised: Sharad Pawar responds to Rahul Gandhi's remark

Headlines

Meet India's richest tech YouTuber with Rs 360 crore net worth who drives Rolls Royce

Nita Ambani’s new project to be headed by daughter Isha Ambani; know Reliance Retail MD’s new role

LIC's New Jeevan Shanti Policy: Secure your retirement with guaranteed annual pension up to Rs 1 lakh

Big boost for Bangladesh as star player returns to squad for Asia Cup Super-4 stage

Jaane Jaan trailer: Kareena Kapoor Khan is Jaideep Ahlawat's 'hot neighbour', Vijay Varma's 'hot suspect' in thriller

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India's richest tech YouTuber with Rs 360 crore net worth who drives Rolls Royce

Nita Ambani’s new project to be headed by daughter Isha Ambani; know Reliance Retail MD’s new role

LIC's New Jeevan Shanti Policy: Secure your retirement with guaranteed annual pension up to Rs 1 lakh

Super expensive cars of Pakistani cricketers

Weight loss tips: Indian snacks to help shed extra kilos

7 Japanese techniques to overcome laziness

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

Jawan advance booking to break all records? Over 6 lakh tickets already sold for Shah Rukh Khan's film

Mannara Chopra reacts to director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary kissing her without consent: 'He got over excited'

Imran Khan opens up about his mental health struggle, feelings of self-harm, says 'when you've lived...'

This film's insurance cover alone was higher than box office gross of all Akshay Kumar, Vijay, Ajith films, it earned...

HomeIndia

India

National security matters shouldn't be politicised: Sharad Pawar responds to Rahul Gandhi's remark

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that the national security matters should not be politicised.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 27, 2020, 08:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that "China has snatched away our land", NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that the national security matters should not be politicised.

"We can not forget what happened in 1962 when China occupied 45,000 sq km of our territory. At present, I do not know if they occupied any land, but while discussing this we need to remember past. National security matters shouldn't be politicised," said Pawar.

NCP leader said that there is no possibility of war, but China has definitely committed a misadventure.

"I don't think there is a possibility of war, but China has definitely committed a misadventure. The route which we are constructing in Galwan is on our side of the border," he said.

This comes a day after Rahul Gandhi, posted a video on his twitter handle, and said, "We are coming to hear, people are saying, satellite images show, Ladakh's residents are saying and retired Generals of the Army are saying that China has snatched away our land. It has taken away land not just at one place but at three places."

"Prime Minister, you will have to speak the truth and tell the country. If you say no land was taken and the truth is otherwise, then it will be China's gain," he added.

Congress and NCP are coalition partners in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month. On June 15, as many as 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Chirag Falor, IIT-JEE exam topper, decided to drop out of IIT due to…

SBI launches initiative to promote digital rupee usage via UPI

G20 summit: Delhi Metro anticipates rise in footfall, introduces special cards for Sept 4 to 13

India vs Nepal Pallekele weather updates, Asia Cup 2023: Will rain force another washout?

Jailer producer gifts Anirudh Ravichander new Porsche car worth Rs 1.5 crore after Rajinikanth-starrer's success

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE