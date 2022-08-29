National Media Club Chairman Ramesh Awasthi Hosted India’s Biggest Mango Festival

India’s biggest Mango Festival 2022 hosted by Ace journalist Ramesh Awasthi witnessed the presence of 14 Union Ministers and more than 150 Members of Parliament from across the country. Several former Union Ministers and former Chief Ministers including key government officials and eminent personalities also graced the occasion that was hosted in the National Capital. More than 350 varieties of mangoes were displayed at the grand event with ‘Modi Mango’ being the center of attraction among the people.

New Delhi:- Celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, National Media Club Chairman Ramesh Awasthi Hosted India's biggest Mango Festival in New Delhi for the lovers of the ‘King of Fruits’. The Mango Festival and Mango Exhibition were held at Western Court Annexe, Janpath which kicked off with great enthusiasm. The one-day 15th NMC India Mango Festival cum Mango Exhibition had seen the lovers of the King of Fruits thronging the venue with great enthusiasm and verve. There were around 350 different varieties of Mangoes that were on display.

Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Inaugurated the event. On this occasion, he said, "This Mango festival is one of its kind which is being Hosted every year by Ramesh Awasthi with great enthusiasm. It not only brings so many varieties of Mangoes to one place but also opens doors to International buyers." And also praised the efforts of Ramesh Awasthi for organizing such an event that brings everyone together at the Mango Festival.

Shri Narayan Rane, Union Minister of MSME & Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra who was the Guest of Honor at the event said that This Mango Festival will be called special in many ways. It is only after coming here that I came to know why Mango is called the King of fruits. Its characteristics make it special. There is hardly any other fruit that has so many varieties. The festival not only enhances the knowledge about varieties of Mangoes but also makes people aware that the products made from its waste under one roof is really commendable.

Shri Arjun Munda, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, & Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand) who was the Guest of Honor in the event said that so much information about Mangoes and their varieties, that too under one roof, is definitely a commendable work of the National Media Club.

Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, who was the Guest of Honor at the event said that In earlier years also I have been attending this Mango Festival. Ramesh Awasthi deserves congratulations for making people aware of so many varieties of Mangoes produced by farmers and also the Horticulture Department and Agriculture Universities in India. There are so many varieties of Mangoes, common people get to know about them from such events only. Those farmers are also to be congratulated, who have efficiently developed such varieties of mangoes and brought them here for display.

Shri Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Heavy Industries, who was the Guest of Honor at the event congratulated Ramesh Awasthi for organizing the Mango Festival and also said that it is commendable to give such a big platform to the farmers in an Agricultural country. He also awarded “Modi Mango” with the title of Best Mango at the Festival as it was the center of attraction among the guests.

The festival was attended by 9 other Ministers of the State, Government of India like Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti (MoS for Rural Development, GoI), Shri S. P. Singh Baghel, (MoS for Law and Justice, GoI), Shri Ajay Bhatt, (MoS for Defense, Tourism, GoI) Shri Subhash Sarkar (MoS for Education, GoI) Shri John Barla (MoS for Minority Affairs, GoI) Shri Rameshwar Teli (MoS for Petroleum & Natural Gas GoI) Shri Shantanu Thakur (MoS for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, GoI) Dr. Mahendra Munjapara (MoS for Ayush, Women and Child Development, GoI) Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal (MoS for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, GoI) also graced the Mango Fest as Guest of Honor in the biggest Mango Festival of India hosted by Ace Journalist Ramesh Awasthi.

Founder and Chairman of NMC, Shri Ramesh Awasthi (Senior Journalist) said, "It has been more than a decade of the Mango Festival being held with so much fervor and gaiety. We are thrilled with the response of the dignitaries who come to attend this. It inspires us to bring more mangoes on the table from different places and connect with the farmers of rural areas so that it can pave the way for their economic sustainability."

The Festival also witnessed the presence of Shri Shashi Tharoor, MP, Thiruvananthapuram Kerala & former Union Minister who visited the Mango Festival. Talking to the media, he said, "Since I am a vegetarian, I enjoyed different varieties of Mangoes at this Mango Festival." Loksabha MP and Lok Janshakti Party President Shri Chirag Paswan also graced the Mango Festival and appreciated the work of Sachin Awasthi to promote different varieties of Mangoes by organizing such an event.

India is the world's biggest producer of mangoes with around 1,100 varieties of fruit grown in different regions of the country. The festival had unique varieties of mangoes and offered the opportunity to witness variants of mangoes such as Langda, Chausa, Maldah, Amrapali, Neeleshwari, Sikri, Royal SP, Neelam, Papitiyo, Kesar, Sensation, Nazuk Badab, Fazli, Amrapali, Tommy Atkins, and Alphonso. Mango named 'Modi Mango' also caught the attention of the visitors.

Speaking at the event, Sachin Awasthi, President of the National Media Club said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly working for the well-being of the farmers and the

productivity of farming. The current vision of the Indian Government is to accelerate a transformation in the farming sector with an ambition to empower farmers. The New India envisioned by Govt. runs on the motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas' and farmer welfare is an integral part of it.

He added that the festival also helps in promoting the export of Mangoes and motivates farmers from different places of the country to contribute their part in the promotion of exports. The main aim of this festival is to educate people about the different varieties of Mangoes produced in India and to promote the export of the most important and widely cultivated fruit in the tropical world.

This festival is hosted every year by Ace Ramesh Awasthi which witnesses and galvanizes the participation of farmers from nook and corner of the country to give way to a dazzling display of traditional, hybrid, and unique varieties of mangoes produced by them, which also helps in making people aware of the “Mango Capital” of India which is “Malhiabad” Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) according to the President of All India Mango Growers Association. Malihabad is also home to families who have been growing the King of Fruit MANGO for 200 years which is internationally acclaimed for its Mangoes. India owns the distinction of being the largest exporter of Mangoes. Ramesh Awasthi has been organizing the Mango Festival for a decade.

Modi Mango Steals The Show

Modi Mango became a topic of discussion and cynosure in the NMC India Mango Festival. Among plenty of varieties, the Modi Mango was the one present that caught the attention of many visitors which proves the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi amongst everyone, People were seen taking a selfie with Modi Mango, while many kept admiring its texture, weight, color, and its size as it was different from other Mangoes. Several were seen waiting in line for taking a photo with it.

Besides, Union Ministers, Minister of State, Government of India More than 150 Member of Parliament from several States of India along with 12 Former Union Minister’s graced the Mango Festival with their special presence like Pratap Sarangi, Sudarshan Bhagat, Mohanbhai Kundariya, PP Chaudhary, Shiv Pratap Shukla, Santosh Gangwar, Ratan Lal Katariya, Satya Pal Singh, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Prakash Javedkar, Rajya Sabha MP and former UP DGP Braj Lal, MP Dinesh Lal Yadav “Nirahua”, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, Dilip Saikia Loksabha MP from Assam and BJP National General Secretary, RSS leaders like Naresh Bansal Rajyasabha MP and former Uttarakhand BJP General Secretary (ORG.), Praduman Kumar, Dr. Balmukund Pandey, Sanjay Mishra, Govind Raja along with several other senior RSS leaders attended the Mango Festival and enjoyed the taste of delicious Mangoes along with the cultural programme.

This Festival was also attended by several other dignitaries from different Government sectors along with renowned social activists, Media Persons, and Senior Law Officers. Ramesh Awasthi Honored the visiting guests and dignitaries with a memento, during which he also told that the purpose of the Mango Festival is not only to make the people aware of the varieties of Mangoes but also to let the general public know how hard the farmers of our country work.

Prior to this, Ramesh Awasthi also organized a Mango Festival at a grand level in his hometown- Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The event was organized at a big level and witnessed the presence of several VVIPs including some notable Ministers of Yogi Adityanath Government like Baby Rani Maurya (Former Governor of Uttarakhand and currently Minister in the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet), Sanjay Singh Gangwar, Pratibha Shukla and several other political personalities and dignitaries of Kanpur from all fields attended the Festival. The Mango Festival has been organized by Ace Journalist Ramesh Awasthi for years originated from Kanpur.

(Above mentioned article is a featured content​, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)