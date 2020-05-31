'Namaste Trump' event responsible for spread of COVID-19 in Delhi, Gujarat, Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut launched a scathing attack on the Centre in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana, stating that the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad, organised by the Centre as part of Trump's visit to India, was responsible for the spread of coronavirus in Gujarat, Mumbai, Delhi.

He said that the event in Ahmedabad was responsible for the spread of the deadly virus, because a huge public gathering took place there to welcome Donald Trump, and certain delegates who accompanied him at the event, also visited Mumbai, Delhi, thus leading to further spread of the virus.

"It can't be denied that the spread of coronavirus in Gujarat was because of the massive public gathering held to welcome US President Donald Trump. Some of the delegates, who accompanied Trump, also visited Mumbai, Delhi, which led to the spread of the virus," Raut stated in the editorial.

It is to be noted that the United States President Donald Trump came for a 2-day visit to India on February 24-25 along with his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and daughter Ivanka Trump. They attended the Namaste Trump event at the stadium, which is also the largest cricket stadium in Motera, where over one lakh people to witness Trump and Modi address the nation.

Moreover, Raut accused the Centre of implementing the lockdown without any planning and conveniently putting the responsibility of lifting the restrictions on the states.

He further pointed out in the editorial that any attempt made to topple the coalition government in Maharashtra in view of the 'poor' handling of the coronavirus crisis would be suicidal. He explained that if President's rule is imposed based on the mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic, then it should also be imposed in BJP ruled states.

"The state had witnessed how the President's rule was imposed and lifted as per will six months ago. If the handling of coronavirus cases is the basis of imposing President's rule, then it should be done in at least 17 states, including the BJP-ruled ones. Even the central government has failed to curb the pandemic as it had no planning to fight the virus. The lockdown was imposed without any planning and now without any plan, the responsibility of lifting it has been left to the states. This chaos will further worsen the crisis," Raut explained in the editorial.

In Maharashtra, there are 34890 active coronavirus cases, 28081 people have been cured, and 2197 have died. It has emerged as the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases is closing in on the 37,000-mark while the death toll has crossed the 1,170-mark as well.