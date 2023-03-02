Nagaland Election Result 2023 Winners: Complete list of constituency-wise winners from BJP-NDPP, Congress and NPF

Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2023: Complete list of constituency-wise winners from BJP-NDPP, Congress and NPF

Nagaland Election 2023 Winners List results will be out soon as the counting of votes is currently underway. The Election Commission of India is expected to declare the results of the Nagaland Assembly polls by evening. The Nagaland Legislative Assembly will see winning candidates from 59 out of 60 seats. The elections in the North Eastern state were held on February 27, 2023, after extensive campaigns by national and regional political parties. Repolling took place in four polling stations in Nagaland, namely Zunheboto, Sanis, Tizit, and Thonokyu constituencies.

The vote counting for the assembly elections in Nagaland began at 8:00 am on March 2. The results for 59 out of 60 seats will be out soon. As of now Kazheto Kinimi is winning the Akuluto seat in Zunheboto district uncontested as the BJP nominee and sitting MLA. Neiphiu Rio, contesting from Northern Angami-I and the NDPP-BJP alliance's CM candidate, is looking to secure the top post for the fifth term.

Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2023 Full List of Winners

S.NO Constituency Name Winning Candidate’s Name and Party Name 1 Dimapur-i To Be Announced… 2 Dimapur-ii To Be Announced… 3 Dimapur-iii To Be Announced… 4 Ghaspani-i To Be Announced… 5 Ghaspani-ii To Be Announced… 6 Tenning To Be Announced… 7 Peren To Be Announced… 8 Western angami To Be Announced… 9 Kohima town To Be Announced… 10 Northern angami-i To Be Announced… 11 Northern angami-ii To Be Announced… 12 Tseminyu To Be Announced… 13 Pughoboto To Be Announced… 14 Southern angami-i To Be Announced… 15 Southern angami-ii To Be Announced… 16 Pfutsero To Be Announced… 17 Chizami To Be Announced… 18 Chozuba To Be Announced… 19 Phek To Be Announced… 20 Meluri To Be Announced… 21 Tuli To Be Announced… 22 Arkakong To Be Announced… 23 Impur To Be Announced… 24 Angetyongpang To Be Announced… 25 Mongoya To Be Announced… 26 Aonglenden To Be Announced… 27 Mokokchung town To Be Announced… 28 Koridang To Be Announced… 29 Jangpetkong To Be Announced… 30 Alongtaki To Be Announced… 31 Akuluto Kazheto Kinimi

32 Atoizu To Be Announced… 33 Suruhoto To Be Announced… 34 Aghunato To Be Announced… 35 Zunheboto To Be Announced… 36 Satakha To Be Announced… 37 Tyui To Be Announced… 38 Wokha To Be Announced… 39 Sanis To Be Announced… 40 Bhandari To Be Announced… 41 Tizit To Be Announced… 42 Wakching To Be Announced… 43 Tapi To Be Announced… 44 Phomching To Be Announced… 45 Tehok To Be Announced… 46 Mon town To Be Announced… 47 Aboi To Be Announced… 48 Moka To Be Announced… 49 Tamlu To Be Announced… 50 Longleng To Be Announced… 51 Noksen To Be Announced… 52 Longkhim chare To Be Announced… 53 Tuensang sadar-i P. Bashangmongba Chang 54 Tuensang sadar-ii To Be Announced… 55 Tobu To Be Announced… 56 Noklak To Be Announced… 57 Thonoknyu To Be Announced… 58 Shamator chessore To Be Announced… 59 Seyochung sitimi To Be Announced… 60 Pungro kiphire To Be Announced…

The BJP candidate and deputy chief minister Y Patton’s stronghold is in the Wokha district's Tyui constituency. Senchumo Lotha of the Janata Dal (United), Y Kikon of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Hayithung Tungoe Lotha of the Independent Party are Patton's opponents in the election.