Mumbai Metro Navi Mumbai Belapur-Utsav Chowk line's list of 11 stations, ticket prices revealed

Mumbai Metro news: Navi Mumbai Metro's first phase is 11.1 km long. It will have 11 stations and a car depot in Taloja.

The people of Navi Mumbai have been waiting for the Mumbai Metro's Line 2. The line is completed but inauguration is pending. The CIDCO administration has said that the metro line will start in April. The body has earmarked Rs 777 crore for the financial year 2023-2024. The work for the Navi Mumbai Metro had begun 12 years ago. The Pendhar-Belapur's first phase had begun but the work remained suspended for years. They had appointed Mahametro to finish the project. They expedited the project and completed it. CIDCO wants to start the service this month but they are not able to get prominent politicians to get it inaugurated.

Navi Mumbai Metro's first phase is 11.1 km long. It will have 11 stations and a car depot in Taloja.

Maha Metro has been entrusted to run the Belapur-Pendhar Phase 1 line.

The ticket rates for the Navi Mumbai Metro Line is Rs 10 per 2 kilometers. Between 2-4 km, the fare will be Rs 14; for 4-6 km, the fare will be Rs 20; between 6 and 8 km, the fare will be Rs 25; between 8-10 km, the fare is Rs 30; it will be Rs 40 for 10 kilometers.

Belapur

Central Park

Panchnand

Pendhar Terminal

Petha Pada

Science Park

Sector-7 Belapur

Sector-11 Kharghar

Sector-14 Kharghar

Sector-34 Kharghar

Utsav Chowk