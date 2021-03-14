Mumbai explosives case: Cop Sachin Vaze arrested by NIA for questioning

In a crucial development, Maharashtra Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was on Saturday (March 13) arrested by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) for his alleged role in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Antilia, the residence of Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani, few weeks ago.

The NIA arrested Vaze after interrogating him for hours at the NIA's office in Mumbai.

It is to be noted that Vaze is already facing probe by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in connection with two other cases which are related to this case. The first case in which ATS is probing Vaze is related to death of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was the owner of the Scorpio car found loaded with explosives near Ambani's residence on February 25. Notably, Hiran was found dead few days ago under mysterious circumstances. The ATS is also probing another case which is related to the theft of the same vehicle. Hiran's wife has accused Vaze of being involved in her husband's death.

Vaze had filed an anticipatory bail plea on Friday (March 12) at the Thane district sessions court seeking interim protection from arrest but his plea was rejected by the court.

Earlier, Vaze was transferred from the Mumbai crime branch to the Citizen Facilitation Centre (CFC) at the police headquarters. Just a day before Vaze's transfer, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, had sought his arrest. Following his transfer to CFC, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, "Sachin Vaze is not Osama Bin Laden. It is not right to target a person and hang him and then investigate."