Mukesh Ambani receives second death threat, email demands Rs 200 crore

An FIR has been lodged in Gamdevi police station based on the complaint by the industrialist's security in charge.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 11:28 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman, on Saturday received a threat email from an unidentified person seeking Rs 200 crore. This comes a day after another email threatened that he would be shot dead if he did not pay Rs 20 crore, a Mumbai police official said.

An FIR has been lodged in Gamdevi police station based on the complaint by the industrialist's security in charge, he said. "The first email, seeking Rs 20 crore along with a threat of shooting him dead if the demand was not met, was received on Friday. On Saturday, this unidentified man sent a threat email seeking Rs 200 crore," the official said.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and a hunt is underway to nab the accused.

Last year, the Mumbai police had arrested a man from Bihar's Darbhanga for making death threat calls to Mukesh Ambani and his family members. The accused had also threatened to blow up the Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

(With input from PTI)

