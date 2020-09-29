MP: Wife-beater DG rank officer suspended after video goes viral

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday suspended Additional Director General (ADG) Purushottam Sharma of his duties with immediate effect after a video of him beating and assaulting his wife went viral on social media on Monday.

It is to be noted that this action is departmental, i.e. it has been taken by the Home Department taking automatic cognizance. If the wife complains to the police about the assault, then legal action will be also be taken against Sharma.

In the video, Sharma is seen purportedly beating his wife in his living room, while two other people are trying to control the situation. The incident took place after the man's wife found out about his alleged extra-marital affair.

Defending himself and terming it a family dispute, Sharma accused his wife of stalking him and putting close circuit television cameras in their house.

"If I'm abusive, then she should've complained. This is a family dispute, not a crime. I am neither a violent person nor a criminal. It is unfortunate that I have to go through this," Sharma told reporters.

He, however, accepted that in their marriage of 32 years, she had once complained against him in 2008. "But the point is since 2008 she has been living in my house, enjoying all facilities and travelling abroad at my expenses," added Sharma.

Meanwhile, women's rights activists have condemned the act.

"Men think that women are just commodities. This act by a top-rank officer, from whom people draw inspiration, is condemnable. Whatever issues are there between a husband and wife, can be resolved through dialogue. This type of behaviour is not tolerable," said activist Varsha Mishra from Kanpur, demanding strict action against the officer and justice to the victim.

"Strict action should be taken against him even if he is a police officer."

MP State Women Commission Spokesperson Sangeeta Sharma said that such an incident will not be tolerated by the Women's Commission. If the wife of the officer registers a complaint against her husband, the Commission will take action after taking cognizance.

"Such incidents by senior officials do not convey a good message in the society," she said.

The couple's son Parth had sent the video of the incident to the Home Minister, Chief Secretary, and DG, and had requested to register a complaint against the father.

It is said that Parth Gautam Sharma, son of DGP level officer Purushottam Sharma, is also IRS. He is an officer of the Indian Revenue Service 2014 batch. The video was uploaded by him on social media.

(With ANI inputs)