Move aside, ladies want to see me, says Lalu Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap, flaunts new look

The Rashtriya Janata Dal on Friday observed its foundation day with its jailed and ailing founding president Lalu Prasad Yadav away in Ranchi and his younger son Tejashwi Yadav refusing to attend the programme.

Initially, none of Lalu Yadav's son — Tej Pratap and Tejashwi — were present at party's foundation day. However, Lalu's elder son Tej Pratap later arrived amid slogans of "zindabad" from enthusiastic party supporters. The maverick RJD MLA who had his hair tied in a bun like his favourite deity Lord Shiva, went into the room that his father used to occupy and took his seat.

In the meantime, Tej Pratap made a controversial statement while he was present at the stage along with party workers. According to reports, Tej Pratap, who is known for his new looks and hairstyles, was allegedly heard asking one of his party workers to get aside as ladies wanted to see him.

Reiterating his father's vision to take women ahead, Tej Pratap told his party workers that women need to be taken ahead in life. ''If you will come in between ... then how they will come ahead,'' Tej Pratap was allegedly heard saying.

Moreover, Tej Pratap said that people were jealous of him since he wanted to connect to people in the same way his father used to. "People are jealous of me since I want to act like my father and connect with people like my father," Tej Pratap added. He said his father did not use barricades during his public addresses, therefore, he also believes in doing the same.

Tej Pratap Yadav, who often compares his younger brother to Arjuna and himself to Lord Krishna, also responded to rift reports with Tejashwi and said, "Whoever comes between me and my brother will be slain with the Sudarshan Chakra."

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav, who had led the party campaign in the general elections, had remained away from Bihar for more than a month after the Lok Sabha poll results were announced.

Last week, he clarified in a written statement that he was in Delhi recuperating from a surgery he had undergone for a ligament injury which he had left untreated on account of the engagements during the polls.

(With inputs from PTI)