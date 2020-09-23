MoS Railways Suresh Angadi dies of Coronavirus at AIIMS

Suresh Angadi is the first member of the Union Cabinet to succumb to coronavirus. He was a member of Lok Sabha from Belagavi constituency in Karnataka.

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi died of COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Suresh Angadi, 64, had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 11 and was initially asymptomatic. The BJP MP was later admitted to the dedicated COVID-19 facility at the AIIMS Trauma Centre where he passed away.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.