More than 84,000 posts vacant in central paramilitary forces: MHA

Here is the force-wise break-up of sanctioned strength and vacancies existing.

Manish Shukla

Updated: Jul 02, 2019, 09:16 PM IST

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in his written reply in Lok Sabha on Tuesday said that there are nearly 84,000 posts vacant in Central para-military forces.

"The total sanctioned strength of CAPF is 9,99,795. On average, 10% of vacancies in different grades arise every year, there exists a well-established procedure to fill up these vacancies. Currently, there are 84,037 vacancies." MHA said in Lok Sabha.

Here is the force-wise break-up of sanctioned strength and vacancies existing:

Force              Sanctioned strength      Vacancies

CRPF              3,24,810                           22980
BSF                 2,63,905                           21,465
CISF                1,56,013                           10,415
SSB                    99,221                           18,102
ITBP                   89,438                              6643
Assam Rifles       66,408                             4432

Center said that the government has taken expeditious steps to fill up the vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) including the posts created.

Vacancies in CAPFs and Assam Rifle arise due to retirement, resignation, death, raisings of new posts and there exists a well-established procedure to fill up these vacancies. The vacancies are filled up by various modes like recruitment, promotion and by deputation as per the extent provisions of Recruitment Rules.

