Monsoon to hit Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra, Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar in next 4 days

(Image Source: IANS)

Severe heatwave conditions persisted in northwest India on Sunday. However, in most places in the central and adjoining eastern parts of the country, the temperature saw a slight dip, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to IMD, heatwave conditions are prevailing in parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Delhi. At least 22 towns and cities in these states recorded maximum temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius. IMD added that the heatwave has reduced somewhat in most parts of central and adjoining eastern India.

Read | Weather Update: Heatwave continues in some states including Delhi, monsoon likely to reach Maharashtra in next two days

However, heatwave conditions are expected to continue till Monday in isolated areas of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Northwest India is in the grip of heatwave since June 2 due to hot and dry westerly winds.

Meteorologists say that by June 15-16, north, central India is expected to get a big relief from the heat. The Meteorological Department said that due to the effect of a new western disturbance and low level easterly winds, widespread rain in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi on June 15-16. And thunderstorms are expected.

Monsoon to hit these states in next 4 days

The India Meteorological Department has predicted a drop of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature in northwest India from Tuesday. The IMD said that between June 16 and June 22, the maximum temperature is likely to be below normal or near normal.

IMD said that conditions will remain favourable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar in the next 4 days.

Pre-monsoon activities begin in UP, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department said that heavy rains are expected to continue for two more days over the western peninsular coast. Heavy rain is expected to continue over northeast and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim for the next five days. According to the Meteorological Department, cyclonic air is continuously active in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Monsoon can knock in Bihar after June 13. According to the speed, monsoon may enter Uttar Pradesh between June 17 and June 20, that is, within a week, the people of UP are going to get rid of the scorching heat. Pre-monsoon rains have started in Madhya Pradesh and on June 15, monsoon will knock in the state.