Weather Update: Heatwave continues in some states including Delhi, monsoon likely to reach Maharashtra in next two days

(Image Source: IANS)

India is facing extreme weather conditions at present. While on one hand, some states are witnessing pre-monsoon rains, others are facing increasing temperature and heatwave conditions. As per IMD predictions, heatwave conditions can occur in some areas of east Vidarbha, Uttarakhand, northwest Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh and northeast Madhya Pradesh.

Apart from this, hot air can move at one or two places in Chhattisgarh, west Jharkhand and interior Odisha. On the other hand, light to moderate rain may occur at some places over east Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep, interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Maharashtra, south Chhattisgarh, east Gujarat and south Madhya Pradesh.

Read | IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi for today, some relief from heatwave in 2 days

On the other hand, light to moderate rain is also possible over Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, coastal Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh. According to the weather report, at present, heatwave conditions will prevail over the eastern areas of Vidarbha for at least the next few days.

After this, there is a possibility of rain around June 11 to June 13, due to which there can be some relief from the current heat. However, these showers will remain light and nothing special is expected. According to media reports, the IMD said that the monsoon is progressing at a normal pace and may reach Maharashtra in the next two days.

Between May 31 and June 7, the monsoon had reached South and Central Arabian Sea, entire Kerala, parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. IMD has said that there is no delay in monsoon. It is likely to reach Maharashtra in the next two days including Mumbai.