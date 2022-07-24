Search icon
Monkeypox in India: Suspected case found in Telangana, man with foreign travel history isolated

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 10:19 PM IST

Another suspected case of monkeypox has been found in India. A 40-year-old man who returned from abroad to Telangana's Kamareddy district has shown symptoms of monkeypox infection. He has been isolated and shifted to Government Fever Hospital, they added.

The person with monkeypox symptoms arrived in India on July 6 from India. He developed a fever on July 20. He developed rashes on July 23 after which he got admitted to a private hospital.

After the doctors at the private hospital noticed symptoms consistent with monkeypox, they referred him to the Kamareddy government hospital. He was later shifted to the Fever Hospital. 

He has been placed in an isolation ward. His samples will be sent to the NIV Pune. 

"We have identified six people who were in contact with the person. Though they do not have any symptoms, they have also been kept in isolation," a senior health official said.

This comes on the case Delhi reported a positive case. As of now, the country has four monkeypox-positive cases. 

Experts have suggested not to panic as monkeypox is a mild infection. 

WHO on Saturday declared the disease a public emergency. 

With inputs from PTI

