Mimi Chakraborty announces resignation as TMC MP

Another blow to INDIA bloc: Farooq Abdullah's National Conference to go solo in Lok Sabha polls

Mimi Chakraborty announces resignation as TMC MP

However, Mimi Chakraborty's resignation hasn't been accepted yet. She is a member of Parliament from Jadavpur.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 05:15 PM IST

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mimi Chakraborty has resigned from the post of MP. However, her resignation hasn't been accepted yet. She is a member of Parliament from Jadavpur. She resigned after expressing unhappiness with the party's local leadership. The 35-year-old has submitted her resignation to West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

 "I have definitely resigned, but my resignation hasn't been accepted. I have coordinated with the CM, and she assured me that she will take care of everything," Chakraborty told PTI. Chakraborty was elected from Jadavpur in 2019 on a TMC ticket. She is a popular film star in West Bengal.

