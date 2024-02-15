Mimi Chakraborty announces resignation as TMC MP

However, Mimi Chakraborty's resignation hasn't been accepted yet. She is a member of Parliament from Jadavpur.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mimi Chakraborty has resigned from the post of MP. However, her resignation hasn't been accepted yet. She is a member of Parliament from Jadavpur. She resigned after expressing unhappiness with the party's local leadership. The 35-year-old has submitted her resignation to West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

"I have definitely resigned, but my resignation hasn't been accepted. I have coordinated with the CM, and she assured me that she will take care of everything," Chakraborty told PTI. Chakraborty was elected from Jadavpur in 2019 on a TMC ticket. She is a popular film star in West Bengal.

