Milind Deora pitches Sachin Pilot, Jyotiraditya Scindia for top Congress job

Deora said he agrees with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh who last month said only a young leader should replace Rahul Gandhi as the Congress president.

Former Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora on Sunday pitched names of Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia as next party president.

"I agree with Punjab CM that new Congress president should be young, capable and possess electoral, administrative and organisational experience with a pan India appeal. In my view, Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia have these qualities and can provide strength to the organisation," the former MP was quoted as saying by ANI.

Singh had last month said that he hoped to see a "dynamic youth leader" as the Congress president to "galvanise" the party after the "unfortunate" resignation of Gandhi. Gandhi had offered to quit as the Congress chief after Lok Sabha election results. After party leaders urged him to stay, he posted an open letter last month saying he was responsible for the loss in the Lok Sabha elections.

On the question of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the right choice as the Congress chief, Deora expressed happiness at the prospect but said the possibility does not arise as Rahul Gandhi has categorically said that the post should not go to another member of the family.

"Yes, I will be happy if she comes and leads but when Gandhi family has clarified that the next party president should not be from Gandhi family, this possibility doesn't arise," Deora said when asked about Priyanka.

Deora had resigned from his post last month saying his looks forward to playing a national role in the party, a move which in many quarters was taken as his aspiration to become the party chief.