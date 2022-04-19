‘Mic sounds shouldn’t be heard outside premises’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath ahead of Eid, Akshaya Tritiya

File photo

With many reports of communal tensions emerging from parts of the state, the authorities in Uttar Pradesh are preparing for two major upcoming festivals – Eid and Akshaya Tritiya – under the direction of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

As the two festivals are expected to collide with each other, Adityanath has decided to tighten security across the state and issue fresh guidelines for religious programmes. The Yogi administration has said that microphones can be used in programmes, but the sound should be limited to the premises.

Issuing guidelines on Monday, the UP government said that the usage of microphones is allowed only if they are not causing any disturbances to people in the neighbourhood. Further, the usage of mics will not be permitted in any new spots.

According to The Indian Express, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “….everyone has the freedom to practise their way of worship as per their own religious ideology. Microphones can be used but it must be ensured that the sound from the microphone does not go out of the premises. It should not cause inconvenience to others. Permission should not be given to install microphones at any new places.”

Further, CM Yogi Adityanath has also cancelled the leaves of all police and administrative officials in the state till May 4 and asked all those on leave to report within 24 hours in view of the two major festivals colliding with each other, and the communal violence incidents across the country.

"The leave of all administrative/police officers, from SHO, CO and district police chiefs to the district magistrate, the divisional commissioner is cancelled till May 4 with immediate effect. Those who are currently on leave must return to the place of posting within the next 24 hours. This arrangement should be ensured by the Chief Minister's Office," Adityanath said, as per PTI reports.

"Additional police forces should be deployed in sensitive areas and drones used for keeping an eye on the situation. Every evening, the police force must do foot patrolling and police response vehicles (PRVs) should remain active," he said while holding a law and order review meeting with senior officials.

The chief minister further said that there are many religious festivals going on, as the month of Ramadan is currently underway and Eid and Akshaya Tritiya are likely to fall on the same date. He said that in such a situation, the police will have to be extra-sensitive, keeping in mind the current environment.

(With PTI inputs)

