Reported By: | Edited By: |Source: |Updated: May 13, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

Image for representation

Apart from Karnataka, Meghalaya is also in the news for polls. The state's Sohion assembly seat is also going through counting for the bypoll.

As per the current trends, UDP candidate Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah has won the seat with a margin of 16,679 votes.

Other candidates failed to present any sugnificant threat to Lyngdoh's campaign.