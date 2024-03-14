Twitter
India

Meet woman, whose father is a cook, got Rs 41 lakh US scholarship, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, she belongs to...

Pragya has secured scholarships to pursue her master's degree in law at either the University of California or the University of Michigan in the US.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 07:21 AM IST

The daughter of a Supreme Court chef, who won scholarships to pursue a master's degree in law at the University of Michigan or California, was felicitated by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and other SC judges on Wednesday.

At the judges' lounge earlier today, Pragya, the daughter of Ajay Kumar Samal, received a standing ovation from the Chief Justice and the other judges in attendance.

Pragya is currently a law researcher at the Supreme Court's Centre for Research and Planning.

She received the gold medal from Amity Law School, Noida, for consistently topping the merit list in the three-year LLB course.  While Berkeley offered her a scholarship of $30,000, Michigan upped it to $50,000.

Pragya, whose appetite for pursuing a masters in law probably got whetted after seeing her father work on the hallowed premises of the Supreme Court, smiled a broad smile and folded her hands in gratitude as Justice Chandrachud gifted her three books on the Indian Constitution signed by all the judges of the apex court.

Pragya's mother had little formal education. Early in the 1990s, Father Ajay Samal of Sunapal village in the Jajpur district of Odisha worked as a cook for the Aditya Birla company. He has been employed by the Supreme Court since 1996 and has catered for numerous judges who are open admirers of Samal Sr.'s culinary skills.

“We know Pragya has managed something on her own, but we will ensure she manages to get whatever is required… We expect that she should come back to serve the country,” Chandrachud said after felicitating the young lawyer. Other judges wished her luck in her future endeavours.

Chandrachud offered shawls to a beaming Samal and his wife, their eyes glinting with pride and hands folded in gratefulness.

Touched by the endearing gesture of the chief justice and other judges of SC, the 25-year-old lawyer said Chandrachud was an inspiration for her.

“With the live streaming of court hearings, everyone can watch him (Justice Chandrachud) speaking. He encourages young lawyers and his words are like gems. He is my inspiration,” she told PTI.

Dreaming big might not have come easily to Pragya, herself a diamond in the rough. But now her dreams have taken wings. 

(With inputs from PTI)

